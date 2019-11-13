The full list of winners as Blackpool celebrates shining stars of our NHS

They are the heroes of our NHS. And hundreds of their colleagues packed into the Empress Ballroom to celebrate the shining lights of the Fylde coast’s health service.

From the doctors and nurses going above and beyond to deliver unrivaled patient care to the volunteers who keep the NHS moving, the shortlist was full of inspirational stories.

Winners of the Clinical Team of the Year, sponsored by Medstrom, the Infection Incident Response Team.

And the audience were vocal in their support, raising the roof to celebrate their colleagues’ success at the Celebrating Success awards.

Presented by Radio Wave’s Andy Mitchell and former breakfast presenter Stacey Houldsworth, the awards were backed by a series of sponsors to ensure the glitzy black tie affair cost the NHS nothing.

The top prize – the Chairman’s Award – went to the staff at Clifton Hospital, along with £1,000 to be reinvested into patient care.

The team from Clifton Hospital on stage to collect the Chairman's Award at the Cebrating Success awards at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom

Chosen by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust chairman Pearse Butler, staff were praised for putting patients first and creating a “happy environment” at the hospital.

Chief executive Kevin McGee said: “This is my first year at the trust and I was overwhelmed by the quality and quantity of applications received.

“It was humbling to read reports of the care and expertise our staff give to patients both in the hospitals and in the community.

“We are grateful to our generous sponsors who support this event allowing us to pay tribute to such innovative and caring staff.”

THE WINNERS

Weightmans’ Patients’ Award – Aoife Healy

Judges described her as an exceptional health worker who treated people without judgement or criticism.

Clinical Team of the Year – Infection Incident Response Team

The team was praised for its exceptional response to last year’s Monkeypox outbreak.

Non-Clinical Team of the Year – Children’s Looked After Team

Awarded for the way the team ensures the best interests of vulnerable children are achieved.

Unsung Hero – head of clinical psychology Dr Jean Briggs

She was commended for her compassion, care and support of patients at the end of their lives.

Innovation and Service Improvement Award – Home First

The project was praised for saving bed days for the hospital and improving patient welfare.

Employee of the Year – Jackie Brunton

She was hailed as an inspiration to all staff and someone who enhanced the lives of patients living with cancer.

Volunteer of the Year – Alma Kitsberg

Judges said she had shown amazing empathy and compassion when dealing with patients.

Blue Skies Award – Martin Gillan

The health care assistant was recognised for his dedication to the Blue Skies Hospitals Fund charity.

Chairman’s Award – Clifton Hospital

Pearse Butler recognised the number of nominations staff at the hospital had received and said they put patients at the heart of everything they do.