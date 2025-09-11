Children can catch and carry chickenpox before symptoms show 🐔

As children return to schools and nurseries this month, parents are being warned to be aware of the symptoms of chickenpox.

For some people, chickenpox can have serious complications.

Well Pharmacy’s deputy superintendent George Sandhu reveals the signs of chickenpox.

Well Pharmacy’s deputy superintendent George Sandhu believes it is important for parents to recognise the signs of one of the UK’s most common infections.

Chickenpox spreads quickly because children can catch and carry the infection before symptoms show, making schools and nurseries the perfect breeding ground.

For the vast majority of people, chickenpox lasts a week or two before the infection resolves. However, for some people, it can develop into a serious infection that can, in severe cases, require hospital treatment.

What are the symptoms of chickenpox?

The first sign of chickenpox is usually when a rash appears on the face and body; however, there are other symptoms that parents should keep an eye out for that can materialise before the tell-tale rash.

High temperature

One of the most common symptoms of any infection in the body is a high temperature, and chickenpox is no different. Some children might present with a high temperature before spots appear on their face and body, while others may complain of feeling hot before other symptoms appear.

Aches and pains, feeling unwell

Many children with chickenpox will complain of feeling unwell and of general aches and pains in the body. If this is combined with a high temperature, then it could be that your child has been infected with chickenpox. Usually, this will be confirmed a few days later with spots appearing on the face, body, and legs.

Loss of appetite

If your child is not eating due to feeling unwell, offer them ice lollies and fluids to keep them hydrated. It is important to ensure they keep drinking water, especially if they have lost their appetite.

These three symptoms can appear both before and after the main symptom of an itchy, red, spotty rash across the face, body, and legs.

What does chickenpox look like?

There are three stages to the chickenpox rash, and new ones can appear as others begin to form a scab.

The initial stage of chickenpox will be the appearance of the spots, which can appear anywhere on the body, mouth, and even sometimes around the genitals. The spots may spread to other areas or just stay in one place for the entirety of the chickenpox infection.

Chickenpox spots will often present as red, pink, or darker than the surrounding skin tone and can often be harder to see on brown or black skin.

The secondary stage of the chickenpox infection will see the spots begin to fill with fluid and become blisters. The blisters will be very itchy and very tempting to scratch; however, parents should encourage children to avoid this to prevent permanent scarring of the skin.

After a couple of days, the blisters form scabs, a sign that the infection is waning. Some scabs will be flaky, and others might leak fluid.

How to treat chickenpox?

If you have chickenpox, you'll need to stay out of school, nursery, or work until all the spots have formed a scab. This is usually around five days after the spots first appeared.

To treat chickenpox at home, firstly, try to keep your child hydrated at all times, making sure they drink plenty of fluids and offer them paracetamol to ease any pain.

Cut their fingernails to ensure they are not able to scratch the blisters and cause them to burst. It is also advised to put their hands into socks during the night to avoid scratching while sleeping.

You can also discuss options such as cooling gels or whether antihistamine medicine could prevent itching with your local pharmacist.

When bathing your child, ensure that they are in cool, lukewarm water and not hot water, as this will further irritate the skin. When drying your child, pat the skin dry and avoid rubbing a towel against their skin to ensure the blisters are not disturbed. Finally, try to dress your child in loose clothes that don’t irritate the skin.

Well Pharmacy’s deputy superintendent George Sandhu said: “Chickenpox is an infection many of us catch in the early years of our life – due to this, it remains chiefly a matter for parents to manage because children don’t understand the severity of the infection.

“Ensuring your child is kept hydrated and their skin is soothed to reduce the need to scratch is the two most important things parents can do here. Scratching these spots, blisters, and scabs can lead to lifelong scars, so try your best to keep your kid’s hands off their skin.

“Cooling creams and gels are available from your local Well Pharmacy and will provide the relief that your child needs during their incubation period with chickenpox. The high temperature, aches and pains can be dealt with by giving your child a little paracetamol but ensure you read the label and take notes of how much you have given.

“Lastly, try to ensure your child is comfortable. It will not be a happy time for them to be kept indoors and fighting infection - but hopefully they’ll be back with their friends in no time.”

Can adults get chickenpox?

Chickenpox can happen at any age, but it is more dangerous if you get it as an adult. Vaccination is the best way to prevent the illness it causes; these are available through your GP surgery or can be booked at your local pharmacy.

You can find out more about chickenpox signs and symptoms and vaccine eligibility at NHS.UK.