Tell bosses what you want from YOUR health service

Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) in the county have all agreed the need to develop their policies collaboratively to ensure a consistent and fair approach for everyone.All policies will be created following National Guidelines and best clinical practice to make sure that the limited resources available are being used to maximum effect for the local population.As part of this ongoing process, drafts of five clinical policies are now open for patient and public engagement, feedback and comment. These policies include:Provision of Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Flash Glucose Monitoring for patients with Diabetes MellitusProvision of Wigs section of the Cosmetics Procedures PolicyFacial Nerve Rehabilitation and ElectrotherapyHernia (abdominal) SurgeryResidents are being asked to have their say by visiting the Lancashire and South Cumbria Health and Care Partnership website.