Teenager Aaron Springett, 19, from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, missing from Blackpool

A teenager has gone missing in Blackpool was wearing only a t-shirt and jogging bottoms on a cold night.

Police say they are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of 19-year-old Aaron Springett, who is from Cleator Moor in Cumbria.

Aaron was last seen at around 2am this morning (Saturday) on Crystal Road, Blackpool and has not made contact with friends or family since.

Blackpool Police are asking anyone who has seen him, or who knows where he may be, to get in touch as soon as possible.

PC Dave Donafee said: “We are extremely worried about Aaron and are asking anybody who has seen him, or thinks they may know where he is, to call us immediately.

“Last night was extremely cold and Aaron was last seen wearing just a t-shirt and jogging bottoms, so it is possible he may have sought shelter in an outbuilding or shed in the Crystal Road area.

“It is also possible he may have tried to get home to Cumbria, so we would ask anybody in the Cleator Moor area to get in touch if they see him.”

Aaron is described as white, around 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark green t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms with black stripes on them and black Nike trainers.

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 127 of November 30.