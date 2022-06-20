Sam Jones stepped up to give his father Warren a portion of his liver after a first transplant was unsuccessful.

Warren has a long-term condition that has been affecting his organ function for most of his adult life.

In 2021, Warren's condition started to deteriorate and he was told he would need liver surgery as soon as possible and was put on the transplant waiting list.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 10 months, Warren underwent a liver transplant at Leeds General Infirmary, but his body began to reject the new organ and he became seriously ill.

He lost a significant amount of weight, and grew so weak that he needed to stay in hospital in the run up to Christmas.

It was a difficult time for the father and son as Sam was unable to visit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Desperate to help his dad, Sam put himself forward for tests that revealed he was a organ donor match for his dad.

At just 18-years-old, Sam saved his dad’s life by donating the right lobe of his liver to him.

Both Sam and Warren have fully recovered from surgery and felt extremely lucky to be able to celebrate Father’s Day together yesterday.

Sam, who is from Blackpool, said: “When I found out I was a match for my dad and had the opportunity to save his life, I was so relieved that I could help him begin the road to recovery he so desperately deserved."

Father’s Day yesterday marked just a few weeks to go until the Westfield Health British Transplant Games from July 28 until July 31 when thousands of transplanted athletes, organ donors, family and friends will be in Leeds to celebrate the life-saving benefits of organ donation.

It’s an event that Sam hopes to take part in sometime in the future.

He added: “We aren’t quite well enough to compete in the British Transplant Games just yet, but it’s so exciting that such a big event raising awareness of organ donation is coming to Leeds, I hope I will be able to take part next year.

"If our story encourages just one more family to have a conversation on organ donation and their wishes, then I will be so proud.”

The Leeds Hospitals Charity, the charity of Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust where Warren and Sam had their surgery, will be supporting the British Transplant Games as it arrives in the city this summer.

The charity is the lead sponsor for the annual Donor Run, the only event in the Games that is open to all, aiming to raise awareness and thank donors for their life-saving sacrifices.