A Lancashire student paramedic is calling for McDonald's to add gluten-free options to their menu.

Chloe Radzikowski, 22, cut gluten out her diet in February 2023 after developing an intolerance.

The student paramedic misses meals out with her friends and using the drive-thru with the rest of her colleagues on night shifts.

Chloe started the Change.org petition on Sunday calling for McDonalds to add gluten free options - which they have on the menu in some countries abroad.

Miss eating out with friends

"It's not just about eating, it's about being with your friends and convenience" said Chloe from Leigh in Wigan.

"When I'm with my friends and we go for a McDonald's after a night out, I"m just there waiting to go home while they eat."

Chloe started having stomach problems and went for some tests. After a friend suggested cutting gluten out of her diet, she felt 'so much better'.

'Like the worst period pain times ten'

"The only way I can describe [what it's like when I eat gluten] is as the worst period pain you've ever had times ten.

Chloe Radzikowski, 22, from Leigh in Wigan

"And then you're going to the toilet too - I've only been sick a few times but honest to God its horrible.

"You're lethargic and it lasts for a few days."

Celebrity backing for gluten-free menu

TV personality Megan McKenna had shared the petition to her 2.7million followers via her Instagram story.

"Every 30 seconds someone else would sign - I couldn't believe it.

"Megan McKenna has a gluten-free blog and she put it on her story - that was so surreal and it made a big difference.

McDonald's have gluten-free menu in Europe

Chloe said on holidays she found McDonald's in Spain and Italy catered for gluten-free customers.

She recalls visiting the fast-food chain in Lanzarote where there was a full gluten-free section.

"I actually stood in McDonald's crying.

"They had like six different burgers with gluten-free bread provided by a brand called Schar. It was the same at Burger King."

Chloe says in the UK she was told she could only have hash browns or fries and that even these were subject to cross-contamination risks.

Chloe also mentions coeliac disease in her petition, an autoimmune condition where your immune system attacks your own tissues when you eat gluten.

She said: "I just want the same menu as abroad and to be able to just go to the screen and order.

"I think I've read before that McDonald's say their kitchens aren't big enough but they've built so many new restaurants and made space for a vegan burger.

"At least give us answers - they've managed to do it in other countries."

What McDonald's say

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: “All restaurant crew are required to complete allergen awareness training, where they learn about legally recognised allergens and the importance of preparing orders that have been customised from our standard menu.

"We also provide clear allergen labelling for all menu items at the point of ordering, whether that be in a restaurant, at the Drive Thru or when ordering online.”