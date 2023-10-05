Stay warm, stay safe: top seven tips to avoid hypothermia this winter from expert Mark McShane

Layer Wisely: Wear layers of clothing that can be adjusted to suit the surrounding temperature, including a water-resistant outer layer to stay dry. “The layering system is your best defence against the cold,” says McShane.

Stay Dry: Wet clothing and shoes reduce body temperature rapidly. Keep dry and change wet clothing as soon as possible.

Keep Moving: Regular movement generates heat. Avoid sitting or standing still for prolonged periods.

Eat and Drink Warm: Consuming warm, high-calorie foods and hot drinks helps maintain energy and heat levels. “Keeping well-nourished and hydrated is key to maintaining core body temperature,” advises McShane.

Be Wind Wise: Wind accelerates heat loss. Seek shelter from the wind and use windproof clothing when necessary.

Know the Signs: Shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness are symptoms of hypothermia. If you notice any of these signs, seek warm shelter immediately.