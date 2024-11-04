Staff at Blackpool home celebrate maximum review rating score

A Blackpool home has had plenty to smile about after receiving the maximum rating from their reviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MHA Pennystone Court received a score of 10, the maximum score from 61 reviews on carehome.co.uk.

The reviews were from residents, as well as family and friends of residents and highlighted the care and affection their loved ones are receiving whilst living at the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home had previously achieved this rating, so to do it again showcases the high level of care they provide. MHA Pennystone Court offers 36 places for dementia and residential care.

Staff at the home are all smiles following the carehome.co.uk score of 10

Lisa Robins, home manager said: “ I am very proud of my team and their efforts have been rewarded. The team goes above and beyond in making sure we deliver high quality care.

Emotional

“To see family members, loved ones and residents themselves leave the reviews makes us all feel proud of the work we do. Reading the reviews is something that gives me immense pride and it does sometimes make me slightly emotional."

Lisa added: “It's amazing feedback and to get a score of 10 again is not easy, so everyone at the home deserves a lot of credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been getting consistent five star ratings for the last two years which is a huge achievement.

“I am very confident we can keep our score at 10 and continue providing great care and ensuring our residents live later life well.”