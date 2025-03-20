Southport GP says socially prescribing parkrun can help people both physically and mentally

On National Social Prescribing Day, a Southport GP has said that socially prescribing parkrun can help people both physically and mentally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Simon Tobin, a GP in Southport, knows the value of socially prescribing parkrun as one of the first GPs to realise parkrun’s potential in helping patients and the first practice in the world to sign up to the parkrun practice scheme which links GP practices with their local parkrun event and empowers GP’s and healthcare professionals to socially prescribe parkrun to patients with a range of physical and mental health conditions.

He said: “It’s been wonderful to see the parkrun practice scheme grow so fast, and I’m thrilled that nearly a third of UK general practices have signed up to the scheme and actively promote it to their patients and staff - the initiative has now spread to Australia and Ireland and continues to gain momentum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

parkrun UK launched the parkrun practice initiative in June 2018 in collaboration with the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP). Nearly 2,000 GP practices in the UK are now signed up to the programme. The charity’s long-term ambition is for every GP practice in the UK to be part of the award-winning initiative.

Dr Simon Tobin

The benefits of socially prescribing parkrun are clear to see, Dr Tobin explained: “parkrun is such a valuable tool in social prescribing, there is clear evidence of the benefit of exercise on physical and mental health and parkrun can help people recovering from illness or who simply want to improve their fitness.

“I’ve seen big improvements in both physical and mental health as well as improvements with blood pressure improve, diabetes control and also depression and anxiety ease too – I’ve seen parkrun give people a reason to get up in the morning.

“Fascinatingly when we analysed our survey of parkrun participants, we found that our volunteers seem to gain something even more that those who walk, jog or run each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We often forget the importance of social interactions and the value of feeling that we have a purpose in life and volunteering can make a big difference to that.”

Dr Tobin also has advice to those thinking about going to their first parkrun, he added: “Regardless of your age and physical or mental health, you’ll find parkrun a welcoming, inclusive and safe space to improve your health and your social life.”

Dr Tobin is one of the 10 million strong parkrun community, of which nearly 400,000 people will run, walk, jog and volunteer at a parkrun each weekend around the world.

parkrun is a charity that relies on the kindness of those who can and are able to donate, and the generosity of their partners and funders, parkrun will always be free to participate in, but it isn’t free to put on.

parkrun is for free, for everyone, forever. To find out more about the charity and your nearest event to run, walk, jog or volunteer please visit parkrun.com