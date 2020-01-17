Small grant fund launched to help with self-care in the Fylde coast

People running groups, clubs and voluntary organisations on the Fylde Coast can take advantage of a new £3,000 funding pot.

The NHS and local councils in the area have come together to offer the small grants to allow local groups to develop projects aimed at helping people improve their health and wellbeing.

From sports groups wanting new equipment for beginners or a community group looking to pay to hire a new venue, applications are welcome from any initiative.

Dr Adam Janjua, a local GP and lead clinician for the Fylde Coast CCGs, said: “We are dedicated to encouraging people to take a more positive approach to improving their health and wellbeing. Any little change can make a huge impact to a person’s physical or mental health.

“Working together with the councils, we really wanted to help those community groups that are offering opportunities for people to be active or meet new people or try something new.

“What is really good about this funding project is that we are letting the community decide who it is awarded to. A voting event will take place in March where everyone who has applied can vote to decide which groups win the cash. We are hoping around ten projects will benefit.”

NHS Blackpool and NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), Blackpool Council, Wyre Council, Fylde Council and Lancashire County Council have made equal contributions to the pot as they work together to encourage more people to take responsibility for their health and wellbeing.

The project has been spearheaded by the clinical commissioning groups, which plan and buy health services for the residents of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, after they won a £500 award from the Self Care Forum for their work during Self Care Week last year.

Any voluntary, not for profit group can apply for the funding as long as it meets certain criteria. The full criteria and application form can be found online at www.fyldecoastccgs.nhs.uk/selfcarefund or on the council’s web pages, by contacting the council’s community engagement officers or by calling 01253 951349.

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 14.