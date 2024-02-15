Slimming leader in with a chance of being named top consultant of 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Natalie Meadows runs a Slimming World group in Blackpool and uses her own experiences to support 210 members in the community each week

She was one of just 21 Slimming World Consultants from across the UK and Ireland to secure a place in the semi-finals of the organisation’s Top Target Consultant 2024 competition, held at its head office in Derbyshire. The competition celebrates Consultants who have shown a commitment to building lasting healthy habits and maintaining their weight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie lost weight after finding both her health and confidence were suffering and joined her local Slimming World group in November 2015 weighing 14st 6.5lbs. She reached her target weight of 9st 9.5lbs in July 2017 and has maintained it ever since – an incredible 6 years and 6 months.

Natalie's transformation!

She said: “Before joining Slimming World, I spent so much time thinking and worrying about my weight every single day and it stopped me from doing the things I now enjoy, like choosing an outfit without feeling stressed!

“For the longest time I thought if I wanted to lose weight, I’d be stuck eating tiny portions and I’d have to restrict myself. I soon realised how wrong I’d been when I joined Slimming World though. Nothing is off limits, I learned how to prepare and cook all my favourite food in a different way. I wasn’t depriving myself, instead I was filling my body with nutritious and healthy foods and now I've lost 4st 9.5lbs – all while still eating food I love, like chicken gyros fakeaways. Better still, I’ve been able to maintain my weight loss for the last 6 years and 6 months.

“I remember being so nervous when I walked through the doors of Slimming World for the first time. I also remember how quickly those nerves disappeared. Everyone in the group, including my Consultant, was so welcoming. It was so refreshing being in a space where everyone was on the same journey and cheered each other on – the support I’ve received each week is a big part of what motivated me to reach my weight loss goal – and stay there. I didn’t feel alone and I had ideas and know-how from everyone in the group, to keep me on track and inspired.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t long before Natalie started to think about how she could get moving more and Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, Body Magic, helped her build up her activity levels at her own pace.

She said: “Now I walk for miles and also enjoy swimming regularly. I love that it’s my time for me, it helps me to feel great on the outside and the inside, and it helps me to manage my weight, too.”

After losing 4st 9.5lbs and reaching her target weight, Natalie realised she had a passion for helping others and decided to train to become a Slimming World Consultant herself in April 2017. Now she supports slimmers at her group which is held every Monday in Blackpool.

She says: “I could never have dreamed I would be in the position I am now. I’m happy, healthy and in a role I’m so passionate about that doesn’t ever feel like work – and I have Slimming World to thank for that. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my wonderful Consultant and group members. They were such a key part of my journey, so the opportunity to do something for people in a similar situation just seemed perfect. I love the freedom and flexibility it allows me, and that I can still have days off with my husband and spend time shopping for clothes! The training was second to none and I feel so lucky that I’ve been able to pay it forward now with my members – seeing their success is so rewarding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slimming World’s Top Target Consultant competition is open to the organisation’s Consultants who have successfully maintained their weight loss.

Slimming World currently has opportunities for members or former Consultants who are keen to open a local group. To find out more or to sign up to attend an opportunity event, click here.