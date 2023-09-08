Skin educator explains skin healing and what 'fibronectin' is

What is fibronectin? "Fibronectin is a type of protein known as a glycoprotein (protein + carbohydrate) that’s naturally found in the skin. As a product of fibroblasts and other cells lines, fibronectin is a component of normal skin. Fibronectin’s deterioration from external factors is an element in skin ageing and wrinkling. We also know we tend to produce less hyaluronic acid, elastin, collagen and other components that are responsible for the radiance and elasticity of our skin. Fibronectin is a humectant, meaning it’s a good water-binding agent for the skin to help support the skin's barrier." What is fibronectin in wound healing? "As a circulating protein, fibronectin is involved in wound healing, hemostasis, and platelet aggregation. Fibronectin appears to be an important factor throughout the process of wound healing as it promotes the spreading of platelets at the site of injury, the adhesion and migration of neutrophils, monocytes, fibroblasts, and endothelial cells into the wound region, and the migration of epidermal cells through the granulation tissue." The fibronectin in SQT Bio-Microneedling treatments "Fibronectin can be found in our SQT treatments, stimulating collagen regeneration, enhancing elastic fibres, removing skin of free radicals, promoting metabolism and accelerating skin repair."