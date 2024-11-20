Sir Lindsay Hoyle pays a visit to the Hollinshead Centre in Chorley and gets creative

By Emma Downey
Published 19th Nov 2024, 13:20 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 11:16 GMT

Sir Lindsay Hoyle recently paid a visit to the Hollinshead Centre in Chorley to chat to staff and showcase his creative side.

The Hollinshead Centre is a community centre created by Chorley United Reformed Church in the Church Halls, previously a school.

It runs activities that reach out to the local community and hosts a range of other community groups.

Take a look at some of the wonderful pictures.

