Sadness at death of Blackpool campaigner Bruce

Tributes have been paid to a Blackpool community campaigner who died last month following a long illness.

Bruce Allen stood up for council tenants on the Mereside estate including as an active member of the Mereside Tenants and Residents Association until 2014.

He was also heavily involved with the Friends of Little Marton Windmill, and spoke out on issues such as town hall cuts to Blackpool's CCTV system.

Mr Allen died at his Hawkshead Terrace home on April 28, aged 76, from asbestosis and pneumonia.

Over the years he had also supported neighbours in their campaign against plans for a children's home on Preston New Road, and in 2014 he fought a by-election in Clifton ward representing the Conservatives.

Born in Hartlepool where he worked in the shipyards, he moved to Blackpool to run a guesthouse before settling on Mereside.

He leaves five children and 14 grandchildren.

His widow Ann said: "Bruce came to Blackpool with his second wife and they bought a guesthouse, but when she became ill they gave it up and moved to Mereside where he stayed after she died.

"He and I were married for 27 years and the day he died was our anniversary.

"During his life he was a committed activist and was always standing up for tenants and residents.

"He had a joke for every occasion and even the week before he died he was telling me jokes. He will be sadly missed by many people."