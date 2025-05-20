Rosemere’s star bake

There was no shortage of neighbours, friends and family members willing to take up an invitation from Food Preparation & Nutrition teacher Joanne Rossall and husband Peter to join them at their Kirkham home for a cake sale in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Such was their enthusiasm that the event, which showcased Joanne’s home baking skills, raised £1,000 for the charity!

Joanne, who works at Preesall’s Saint Aidan’s CE High School, where she is also Head of Design Technology, and Peter, a self-employed plumber, are both longstanding Rosemere Cancer Foundation supporters who, since 2021 and with the help of son Harry and daughter Charlotte, have raised more £10,000 for the charity.

The couple are also both former patients of Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital. Peter underwent successful treatment for prostate cancer and Joanne, cervical cancer.

Peter and Joanne with their cake sale donation for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are extremely grateful to Joanne and Peter for this amazing donation. Given Joanne’s subject speciality, it’s no surprise their cake sale was so busy and successful. Who doesn’t love a slice of home-made cake, especially when it’s been baked by someone with the expertise of Joanne!”

Joanne said: “We had our first bake sale at the end of Covid, which was a huge success. People walk past the house and if we are in the garden, they ask if we are doing another so we thought it was about time we got baking again. We are so grateful to everyone who supported us, those who popped by and bought a couple of cakes, and to Anita and Donna, who helped serve on the day. It was also a lovely way to meet new neighbours and have a chat.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk