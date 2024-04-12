Rosemere funds nature inspired clinic quiet room
The room, which has floor to ceiling LED-lit panels depicting a wood taking up the whole of one of its walls, has been named the Woodlands Room.
As well as providing sanctuary for patients, the Woodlands Room will also be used by the clinic’s staff as a more comfortable environment in which to explain diagnoses and treatment plans to patients and their families.
The room is furnished with a two seater couch, two armchairs and a coffee table.
Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Sometimes, patients need a space to be on their own or with a family member or friend to discuss findings and the next steps. A quiet space can also make it easier and more personal to digest information and ask questions of staff involved in their treatment.
“We are therefore very pleased to have been able to fund this project at the Vic’s Endoscopy Clinic. Immediately you walk into the Woodlands Room, it is like a breath of calming fresh air.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives like quiet rooms that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk