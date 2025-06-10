Roll and Raise Sat 14th June MND Charity event Blackpool
June is MND Awareness Month.
I am proud to be holding this event for our second year running.
This year we have grown this event so a many people can join in.
Below are the different ways you can get involved on the day.
Even if it is just to come and cheer on the cyclists and walking group across the finish line outside the tower, along with the amazing MNDA volunteers and the some of the MND community living in and around Blackpool, and the Mayor of Blackpool, there will be cake and face painting.
The MNDA volunteers are a life line to so many living with MND
”The MNDA have been a lifeline for me and my family, they have supported us through my journey living alongside MND, The MNDA have provided advice, provided financial grants to help with the cost of living increase, not being able to work and my husband as my full time carer this is a huge help, they have enabled us to take family trips to make lasting memories for my children.
But most importantly they are an ear, somebody to talk too, somebody to listen, sometimes the smallest of things are the biggest.” Anna Barrow
ROLL AND RAISE 2025
From Bolton to Blackpool — for everyone affected by Motor Neurone Disease.
I started Roll and Raise after being part of the MND storyline on Coronation Street. The strength, courage, and dignity of the people living with MND inspired me to do something. To give back. To raise voices, funds, and hope.
MND is a terminal illness that affects how people walk, talk, eat and breathe. There is no cure… yet. But together, we can make a difference.
This is more than a bike ride. It’s more than a walk. It’s a movement of love, purpose, and community.
SATURDAY 14TH JUNE
3 ways to get involved:
Cycle 42 miles from Bolton to Blackpool
All abilities welcome. Come for the ride, the laughs, and the cause.
9:20 AM Meet | 9:30 AM Start
Bolton Arena Sports Village, BL6 6LB
Live tracking via Komoot – more on our IG @roll_and_raise_mnd
Walk, roll, or skate 1.5 miles in Blackpool
Join MNDA volunteers and families as we make some joyful noise down the promenade! Pets welcome
1:50 PM Meet | 2:00 PM Start
Starr Gate Tram Depot, FY4 1RN
Celebrate with us at Blackpool Tower!
Let’s cheer on our riders, walkers, and the amazing MND community.
Face painting, cake stalls, the Mayor of Blackpool, and more!
Opposite the Tower look for the blue MNDA gazebo and t-shirts!
EVERY MILE MATTERS. EVERY POUND MAKES A DIFFERENCE.
All money raised supports MNDA branches in the North West: vital equipment, emotional support, home visits, and more.
DONATE: Roll and Raise JustGiving
Contact Natalie Amber – [email protected]
Follow @roll_and_raise_mnd
Let’s ride, walk, and raise awareness together.
Please share and help us spread the word.
#RollAndRaise2025 #MNDawareness #MNDA #CareandShareMND #BoltonToBlackpool #MilesForMND #Blackpool #blackpoolevents