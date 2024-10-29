Roald Dahl charity sponsors Trust epilepsy nurses and helps expand services

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals’ epilepsy nurses have been selected as some of the latest to be sponsored by the children’s charity Roald Dahl.

The charity only sponsors 150 nurses across the country and now the 470 families the Blackpool team supports will benefit from the charity’s work.

In the UK, epilepsy affects around 60,000 children and young people under 18.

Blackpool families who might be struggling emotionally and looking for strategies to help them cope will be able to benefit from talking to someone who understands the extra challenges they face and who can point them in the right direction to get the support for their family.

As a result of the sponsorship, for the next three years the team will benefit from additional funding, workshops and memberships that offer peer support, mentorship and sharing best practice.

The Roald Dahl charity provides specialist nurses and support for children with complex, lifelong conditions.

Shelley Brown, a paediatric epilepsy nurse and Laura Jones, lead paediatric epilepsy specialist nurse at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, approached the charity and after a rigorous interview process secured the title for the team.

Laura commented, “Being a part of the Roald Dahl progamme has allowed us to receive special training and resources, have access to a select network of other epilepsy nurses and most importantly expand our offering to families in Blackpool.

“Before, in some ways, we were fairly limited in the support we could provide to families outside of their medical needs. Joining the network has enabled us to sign post children and their support network to others in similar situations.”

To find out more about epilepsy, including treatments and living well see the NHS resources here