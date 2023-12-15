Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Government plans to create a smoke-free generation have been welcomed as ‘pivotal’ for Blackpool.

The town has a much higher number of smokers than most other towns – with nearly 19 per cent of adults regularly lighting up, adding up to 21,300 current smokers in the town. Health chiefs have warned smoking is one of the main causes of respiratory disease and premature death in Blackpool.

Smokers are more likely to suffer ill health

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced plans to prevent future generations from ever smoking at all. In his speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, he pledged to raise the age of sale of tobacco products by one year every year in England and Wales.

The proposed legislation would mean anyone born on or after January 1 2009 would never be able to legally buy a cigarette or any other kind of tobacco product. Blackpool Council has formally responded in support of the proposals as part of a consultation which closed on December 6, and the proposals will require Parliamentary approval.

Public health care specialist Liz Petch told a meeting of Blackpool’s Health and Wellbeing Board the proposals were “a big pivotal moment in tackling tobacco addiction.” She likened its impact to the smoking ban in pubs, restaurants and workplaces which came into force in 2007.