The proposal is among a number of recommendations made by councillors following an investigation into the support available for men aged between 18 and 25 who are most at risk of taking their own lives.

Councillors would like to see the council and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust consider the joint funding of a pilot scheme to test the provision of a key worker as soon as possible for that age group.

The review, by the council’s Adult Social Care and Health Scrutiny Committee, is also recommending better sharing of information between services and for more peer support to be available.

The scrutiny was prompted by concerns there is a high suicide rate among the 18 to 25 age group, with many of the men not known to services or having not sought help.

One issue raised was the transition from children’s mental health services into the adult system once someone reaches 18.

Figures from the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment for Blackpool show the town has one of the highest suicide rates in the country.

Elliot's Place provides a sanctuary

There were 51 deaths from suicide and undetermined injury in the three year period 2015 to 2017, of which 40 (or 78 per cent) were male.Among the issues considered by the scrutiny panel were possible links between substance abuse and suicide.

The scrutiny report also calls for the importance of peer support to be more recognised with funding set aside for initiatives such as Elliot’s Place within the grounds of Blackpool-based charity Empowerment on Bispham Road.

It provides a sanctuary for men suffering with mental health problems and was created in memory of 24-year-old Elliot Taylor, who took his own life in 2020.

The scrutiny report says: “Specific reference was made to Elliot’s Place as a key service for young men and it was reported that there had been improvements made in encouraging young men to talk about mental health more.”

It adds: “Elliott’s Place aimed to offer community peer support for young men to get together and share concerns with no stigma attached.”

