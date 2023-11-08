Remembrance Sunday parade set to commemorate the part played by nurses in saving lives during war

Nurses are being urged to join Blackpool’s Remembrance Sunday parade this year in order to mark their contribution to saving lives during times of conflict.

They are set to take part in the march which includes members of the emergency services as part of commemorations at the War Memorial on Sunday, November 12

Valerie Figgins, who is coordinating the participation by nurses, is urging as many people as possible from the profession to take part.

She said: “I have been a nurse for over 25 years including more than 20 years at the emergency department at the Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Nurses are being urged to join the Remembrance Sunday Parade at the War Memorial

“Every year my husband marches at remembrance Sunday with the NWAS (North West Ambulance Service) and is very proud to have his grandad’s medals on.

“After one of the recent parades, I asked the question at the town hall why do nurses not march?

“They were involved in both wars and must not be forgotten. The room went silent and nobody knew why nurses did not march.

“So I decided to arrange for nurses to march and Covid hit. This year I thought I could not stand there again and not remember the blood and sweat of those nurses in the battlefield tents dealing with the war themselves as well as the injured soldiers.

“I have had a fabulous response on Facebook from former colleagues saying they will be there, and I want to encourage nurses – whether retired or still nursing – to join us in old or new uniforms.

“I don’t think their contribution should be forgotten.”

During both world wars and in other conflicts, nurses have worked close to battlefields treating injured soldiers and saving many lives.

Many nurses were stationed a long way from home and came face to face with the horrors of war as they cared for the wounded.

Any nurses, past or present, wishing to join the parade should gather between 10am and 10.30am on Sunday near North Pier.