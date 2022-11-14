The organisation would have needed at least 50% of RCN members to vote on strike action, in order to take part in national strikes over pay and patient safety.

Eleanor McManus

One of your captions says that nurses at Blackpool Victoria have voted against the strike. This isn’t correct. There weren’t enough people who voted to meet the legal threshold of 50% of RCN members. I am informed that of the 762 who voted, 702 voted in favour of strike action.

Nurses prepare for strike action

Theresa Callaghan

A load of us didn’t receive our ballots before the deadline to vote. Mine arrived two days after voting closed.

Lisa Rooney

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was at the hospital with my dad who has Dementia and Parkinsonism and waited for 13 hours.. the staff were amazing but saw head in hands a few times as they are pushed to the limit. Trollies everywhere with people on and they can only do their best. You do a fab job under pressurised circumstances all of you nurses and doctors. Thankyou so much, you deserve more.

Martin Stewart-Furne

I agree with fair pay for all but never lose sight of where the extra money will have to come from causing more working people to end up with less pay or services.

Christine Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad