Race For Life Blackpool 2019: Pictures from yesterday's 5k dash to beat cancer

Amateur athletes from across the Fylde coast gathered at the Blackpool Tower headland on Wednesday for a 5k dash not to break records - but to beat cancer. The Blackpool Race For Life was just one of many charity races organised by Cancer Research UK. Take a look through the pictures below and see if you can spot yourself.

1. Race For Life 2019 Can you spot yourself at yesterday's Race For Life in Blackpool. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Race For Life 2019 Runners at Blackpool's Race for Life 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Race For Life 2019 Runners at Blackpool's Race for Life 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Race For Life 2019 Runners at Blackpool's Race for Life 2019. Runners at Blackpool's Race for Life 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more