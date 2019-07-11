Runners at Blackpool's Race for Life 2019.

Race For Life Blackpool 2019: Pictures from yesterday's 5k dash to beat cancer

Runners turned Blackpool Promenade a hundred shades of pink in a huge charity race.

Amateur athletes from across the Fylde coast gathered at the Blackpool Tower headland on Wednesday for a 5k dash not to break records - but to beat cancer. The Blackpool Race For Life was just one of many charity races organised by Cancer Research UK. Take a look through the pictures below and see if you can spot yourself.

Can you spot yourself at yesterday's Race For Life in Blackpool.

1. Race For Life 2019

Can you spot yourself at yesterday's Race For Life in Blackpool.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Runners at Blackpool's Race for Life 2019.

2. Race For Life 2019

Runners at Blackpool's Race for Life 2019.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Runners at Blackpool's Race for Life 2019.

3. Race For Life 2019

Runners at Blackpool's Race for Life 2019.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Runners at Blackpool's Race for Life 2019.

4. Race For Life 2019 Runners at Blackpool's Race for Life 2019.

Runners at Blackpool's Race for Life 2019.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 21