Race For Life Blackpool 2019: Pictures from yesterday's 5k dash to beat cancer
Runners turned Blackpool Promenade a hundred shades of pink in a huge charity race.
Amateur athletes from across the Fylde coast gathered at the Blackpool Tower headland on Wednesday for a 5k dash not to break records - but to beat cancer. The Blackpool Race For Life was just one of many charity races organised by Cancer Research UK. Take a look through the pictures below and see if you can spot yourself.
1. Race For Life 2019
Can you spot yourself at yesterday's Race For Life in Blackpool.