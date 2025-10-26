Blackpool Tower illuminated with purple to celebrate Purple4Polio day; the 24th October.

Friends of Stanley Park have been gifted 4,000 purple crocus corms from Rotary which have all been planted by the volunteers either side of a path from the Italian Gardens to the Harbour Terrace.

For over 35 years Rotary and its members have been committed to fighting to eradicate polio across the world.

On 12 April 1955 the world breathed a sigh of relief when the news broke the Dr. Jonas Salk had developed a vaccine for the then most feared disease. Salk never patented the vaccine or earned any money from his discovery, preferring it to be distributed as widely as possible.

When a child receives their life-saving polio drops on mass polio immunisation days, their little finger is painted with a purple dye so it is clear they have received their polio vaccine and no child is missed.

It’s called the PURPLE PINKIE.

Rotary’s pledge for a polio free world was made in 1985 when there were 125 polio endemic countries and hundreds of new cases every single day. In the past few years, only two countries have reported cases of polio caused by the wild poliovirus but no child anywhere is safe until every child has been fully vaccinated.

Thanks to Rotary, and the support of their partners in the Global Polio Eradication initiative, there are now just two countries classed as endemic; Pakistan and Afghanistan.

To finish the job over 2 billion doses of oral polio vaccine still have to be administered to more than 400 million children in over 50 countries, each and every year. There has to be zero cases of polio and zero positive environmental samples before the world can finally be certified polio free.