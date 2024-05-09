Public invited to 'have a voice' in shaping NHS services in Lancashire

How would you like to influence local NHS services?

Lancashire residents have been invited to become part of an NHS group aimed at helping shape local health services.

The Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) is looking for members of its Citizens Health Reference Group, which provides a role for the public in many aspects of the organisation’s work.

By joining the group, residents are able to work with NHS commissioners to support the development of services, policies and pathways - putting the public voice firmly at the heart of decision-making, the ICB says.

Members are encouraged to attend a scheduled full group meeting once every three months, while also having the opportunity to be more involved in specific projects that are of particular interest to them.

ICB chief executive Kevin Lavery said: “We are keen to have the public voice at the heart of everything we do.

“Anyone with an interest in health and care services in Lancashire and South Cumbria is welcome and encouraged to sign up to our Citizens Health Reference Group.

“What’s great about this group is it isn’t just a monthly meeting or anything like that. These are public advisers we can align to priorities they are interested in and can support over the long term, making a genuine contribution to the improvement and transformation of local services.”

The areas supported and explored by the Citizens Health Reference Group are varied and wide-ranging - from the transformation of urgent and emergency care services to access to dental services and oral health and from supporting the development of consultation approaches to supporting the New Hospitals Programme for Preston and Lancaster.

In joining the group, members commit to an initial induction process and four quarterly group-wide meetings, as well as additional work on their chosen workstreams.

To register an interest in joining, visit: lancashireandsouthcumbria.icb.nhs.uk/chrg