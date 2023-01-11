£500,000 to help Blackpool's most vulnerable residents get through winter
More than 30 projects in Blackpool have been supported with £500,000 of funding to help residents get through the cost of living crisis.
The council has been working with community groups and volunteers since setting up the ‘Blackpool Together’ initiative following a meeting last September to co-ordinate the town’s response.
Warm hubs, skills workshops, food parcels and drop-in events have been among a raft of measures to help hard-up families with the funding coming from the Government’s Household Support Fund, the public health budget (part of the council budget) and the NHS.
Coun Neal Brookes, cabinet member for enforcement, public safety, highways and transport said: “Blackpool Together‘ grew out of local organisations coming together back in September, as we all wanted to find ways to support our local community through the winter months.
“We’ve been overwhelmed by the offers from a wide range of fantastic community partners, from warm hubs and food provision to skills workshops and events – there’s a huge offer of programmes and services now available for people in Blackpool.
“To date we’ve provided over £500,000 of funding for 33 projects in the local area. We hope this provision continues to expand and significantly helps those families and individuals struggling in the current times.”
Blackpool’s director of public health Dr Arif Rajpura added: “Blackpool Together is a town-wide response to support our residents during some really testing times.
“I urge residents to attend one of the drop-in events in the new year to hear about all the support that is on offer.
“Local service providers will be there who are able to share knowledge with anyone who may be struggling this winter with mental health, wellbeing or finances.
"There is so much advice and support in the area that we’ve collated both online and delivered directly to Blackpool households.”
Support includes –
A dedicated Blackpool Together area on the council website at: www.blackpool.gov.uk/Together Telephone helpline – 0808 175 3379 between 10am and 3pm Monday to Friday Opportunities to chat in person by visiting either Empowerment Charity, Bispham Road – Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, or the Volunteer Centre, Abingdon Street – Monday to Friday 10am to 3pm. (Check opening times first) Information available at libraries and community centres and on social media.