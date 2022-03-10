£1.4m grant to improve energy efficiency of homes

The grant from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund will see improvements to the thermal efficiency of the properties ahead of the Government’s ‘Greener Homes’ target, which requires properties to be more energy efficient by 2030.

And it will help the homes reach new green targets set by the Government.Work will include the installation of external wall insulation and window and roof works, making homes warmer and more efficient and reducing the carbon impact on the environment.The project forms part of Regenda’s 10-year vision for Fleetwood, which aims to transform the region, bringing major health benefits and creating employment opportunities.Steven Newsham, regional director of Regenda Homes, said: “We’re delighted that Wyre Council and Regenda Home have been able to have secure funding to make these vital improvements to homes.”