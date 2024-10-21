Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's the most common cancer in men

Sir Chris Hoy has shared that his cancer diagnosis is terminal.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK.

More than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in the UK every year.

One in eight men will get prostate cancer according to Prostate Cancer UK.

Sir Chris Hoy has shared that he has terminal cancer with between two to four years to live. The six-time Olympic gold medallist opened up about his diagnosis in an interview with the Sunday Times at the weekend.

Hoy was diagnosed with cancer in September 2023, but only made it public in February when he heard the news would leak. The 48-year-old has written a memoir about the last year, which he hopes will help change people's perceptions of advanced cancer.

His diagnosis came after he thought he had strained his shoulder and was referred to hospital for a scan. The doctor told him he had a tumour in his shoulder and two days later a second scan found primary cancer in his prostate, which had metastasised to his bones. The cancer was stage 4 and had also spread to his pelvis, hip, spine and rib. Taking to Instagram on Sunday (October 20), Sir Chris Hoy revealed he was in Copenhagen broadcasting with the BBC sport team for the world track cycling championships.

He said: “You may see in the news this weekend some articles about my health, so I just wanted to reassure you all that I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me.”

What is prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that forms in the prostate, which is a walnut shaped gland that is found below the bladder and surrounding the first part of the urethra.

The prostate is responsible for creating a fluid that mixes with sperm from the testicles to make semen. It also produces a protein called prostate-specific antigen (PSA), which is what doctors can test for in a blood test to help diagnose problems with your prostate.

How common is prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer amongst men in the UK according to Prostate Cancer UK, one in eight men will be develop it, with more than 52,000 diagnosed every year.

It mainly affects men aged over 50 years old, with those who have a family history of prostate cancer, if your father or brother has had prostate cancer you are two and a half times more likely to develop the cancer yourself. The risk is also higher for Black men, with one in four getting prostate cancer in their lifetime.

What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer doesn’t usually cause symptoms until the cancer has grown large enough, which is why it’s important to know about your risk of prostate cancer so you can can checked before symptoms appear.

The NHS explain that symptoms of prostate cancer can include:

needing to pee more frequently, often during the night

needing to rush to the toilet

difficulty in starting to pee (hesitancy)

straining or taking a long time while peeing

weak flow

feeling that your bladder has not emptied fully

blood in urine or blood in semen

Is there a test for prostate cancer?

There is no national screening programme for prostate cancer in the UK, if you have prostate cancer symptoms its important to visit your GP. They can carry out tests including a urine test to look for infection and a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, which can help test for an enlarged prostate as well as prostate cancer.

Your GP may also carry out an examination of your prostate, if you are at risk of prostate cancer you should be referred to see a specialist to carry out further tests such as an MRI, or a prostate biopsy.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer, how to get tested and where you can find support on living with prostate cancer at NHS.UK.