A health centre in Lytham was temporarily closed after the bacteria which causes Legionnaires’ disease was found in the water supply.

Lytham Primary Care Centre in Victoria Street was shut on Tuesday (September 19) after a “small amount” of legionella bacteria was found in the water supply.

NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria confirmed the bacteria was decontaminated and that it posed “no risk to the public.”

Repairs were carried out during the closure and it was expected the building would reopen on Thursday morning (September 20).

Some appointments were rearranged and all patients were notified of any changes.

A spokesperson for NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank all patients for their continued support and patience.

“Windmill Pharmacy remains open as normal, however it can only be accessed by the side door and not via the main building entrance.”

Anyone who wanted to book an appointment with Holland House Surgery or Fernbank Surgery was told to do so as normal, but that they may be seen at an alternative site or be spoken to over the phone.

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially serious lung infection, caught by breathing in tiny droplets of water which contain bacteria.

It is usually caught in places like hotels, hospitals or offices where the bacteria have got into the water supply.

It is less common to catch it at home.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease include:

- a cough

- shortness of breath

- chest pain or discomfort, particularly when breathing or coughing

- a high temperature