Poulton Gan Gan style boost for Baby Beat charity

Lesley celebrated Harry’s first birthday by raising more than £1,300 for Baby Beat, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s mums and babies charity, she organised a Baby Beat fundraiser at Hope Church in Lytham for family and friends that had a raffle, tombola and cake stall. The event was to thank NICU staff, who had looked after Harry, of St Annes, and supported his proud parents, Amber and Anthony Rosindale, and big brother Teddy (five).When he was born, Harry weighed in at a tiny 800g (1lb 12oz). Amber said: “Harry is doing really well now and Teddy is a brilliant big brother to him. As Harry spent so much time in NICU – the best part of four months – we did worry about the effects on Teddy of being away such a lot in what was the summer before he started school but we needn’t have. Teddy and Harry are fantastic together.“We are very grateful to our families, especially my mum and Gan gan Lesley and Anthony’s mum and Nana Jane Rosindale, to friends for their help, everyone at NICU and everyone who supported the fundraiser.”Baby Beat is part of the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity family. It funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research and training so that the maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area. With Baby Beat’s support, NICU continues to provide exceptional care for premature and sick babies and their families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria. For further information on its work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk