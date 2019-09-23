Pipers Crisps recalled over listeria fears

Have your say

Two varieties of Pipers Crisps have been recalled in England and Wales over fears that they contain Listeria.

The two flavours that have caused alarm are Anglesey Sea Salt in a variety of packet sizes and Karnataka Black Pepper in the 40g packs.

No other Pipers products are believed to have been affected.

Which products are affected?

These are the Anglesey Sea Salt packs of crisps that should not be eaten.

Pack size

20g

Batch code

L4 19252

Best before date

2020-01-27

Best before

27/01/20

Pack size

40g

Batch code

L4 19252

Best before date

2020-01-27

Best before

27/01/20

Pack size

40g

Batch code

L4 19253

Best before date

2020-01-28

Best before

28/01/20

Pack size

600g

Batch code

L4 19259

Best before date

2020-02-03

Best before

03/02/20

Pack size

600g

Batch code

L4 19260

Best before date

2020-02-04

Best before

04/02/20

Pack size

600g

Batch code

L4 19261

Best before date

2020-02-05

Best before

05/02/20

This is the Karnataka Black Pepper pack that should be returned to shops

Pack size

40g

Batch code

L4 19254

Best before date

2020-01-29

Best before

29/01/20

What should customers do?

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Anybody who purchased any of the affected products can return them to the store and receive a full refund, with or without a receipt.

What is listeria?

Listeria is a bacterium that causes listeriosis. Cases of foodborne illness from listeria are rare, but can involve serious symptoms and even death in certain groups of people.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.