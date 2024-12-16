Peter’s abstinence is charity’s gain!

Looking forward to a Christmas tipple more than most is Poulton-le-Fylde’s Peter Clements, who has just donated £1,020 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, raised by a month of total sobriety!

Peter, who before he retired worked in nuclear waste reprocessing at Sellafield and was also a site union representative for 20 years, was sponsored to complete Sober October by family, including wife Linda, and friends.

Peter said: “I’m now two years into my recovery from prostate cancer. My treatment involved radiotherapy, which I underwent at Rosemere Cancer Centre. All of the centre’s staff were excellent and made the experience the best they could. Thank you to everyone who sponsored me, helping me to give something back.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist radiotherapy and cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Peter presented his Sober October donation to Rosemere Caner Foundation fundraiser Yvonne Stott

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.