Periorbital dark circles - Google searches up by 5,000%

According to Google Trends data, searches for ‘Periorbital Dark Circles’ have reached breakout (increased by a whopping 5,000%!) over the last week. While the causes of dark under eye circles are endless (genetics, tiredness, ageing, excess sun exposure, and dehydration, to name but a few), the solutions are next to none.

Some dark circles may be banished by getting your sleep routine back on schedule and using a Vitamin C rich eye cream daily, but if that’s not cutting it, what can you do?

Enter: ABG Lab’s innovative MESOEYE.

Photo of Svetlana before and after MesoEye C71. Photo: ABG Lab

This 3-in-1 safe and effective treatment for the area around the eyes is ideal for aesthetic concerns, including dark circles, eye bags puffiness, and crows feet. MESOEYE leaves your under-eyes looking and feeling fresher, brighter, and hydrated.

This injectable gel is composed of Hyaluronic Acid to deliver instant and lasting hydration, while potent antioxidants guard against the effects of skin damage, PERIORBITAL PEPTIDE XP2® to keep skin healthy, radiant, and more lustrous with even skin tone, and HEXAPEPTIDE-17 to activate lymphatic drainage via lymphatic vessel δ- opioid receptors, which in turn, stimulates microcirculation and reduces inflammation.

A Mesotherapy injection allows ingredients to be as readily available as possible to the skin cells, making it much more beneficial than using topical products; you’re essentially able to bypass the occlusive skin barrier with Mesotherapy. While a topical product does have benefits, the bioavailability of the topical product is not equal to the benefits of a Mesotherapy injection, which reaches the dermal layers of the skin.