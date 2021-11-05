Patients waiting over an hour in ambulances at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

During September, ambulance handover delays left 272 patients waiting more than an hour to be moved into A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital – up from an average of 50 in previous months.

Since July the number of patients waiting between 30 and 60 minutes for their ambulance handover has increased from an average of just over 200 per month to 380 per month.

The backlog has been partly blamed on the complexity of illness among patients,and difficulties discharging people who have no-one to care for them at home.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns have been raised about ambulance handover times (stock picture)

This is said to be “having a significant impact on the number of patients waiting over 12 hours within our ED (emergency department) following a decision to admit.”

Last Friday, October 29, BVH declared a critical incident due to the high numbers of extremely ill patients turning up at the emergency department.

Trish Armstrong-Child, chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, told a meeting of the hospital board “pressures within our emergency department are extreme at the moment”.

She said: “We are not necessarily seeing massive increases in our attendances but in terms of acuity, how people are presenting, that has gone up.

“At our back door it is becoming quite pressurised in terms of being able to remove patients safely out of the hospital.

“A lot of our patients either need support back in the home or they need a step-down facility before they move on.”

Ms Armstrong-Child said the hospital was working with its partners in the community to resolve the crisis, but many hospital beds were still being occupied by patients who had no alternative care provision to enable them to be discharged.

She said: “We are still running between 80 and 100 of our inpatient beds where we have got patients in where we require an alternative place of residence.

“And it is quite frankly down to the lack of workforce back out in the community for support.”

This in turn was putting pressure on the ambulance turnaround times as patients were spending more time in A&E while decisions were made on whether to admit them or not.

Ms Armstrong-Child added there had been an impact “on our ability to take patients off the ambulances and bring them into our A&E department in the last couple of months.

“Then we are seeing a knock-on effect of patients staying longer than they should in our emergency department.

“This is a picture of what is being reflected nationally.”

A report to the board meeting said: “Pressures within the emergency department remain extreme due to the increase in attendances, complexity of acuity and we continue to see significant levels of patients not meeting the criteria to reside due to capacity constraints in social care packages.

“All these factors are impacting significantly on our ability to manage capacity at the front door.

“This is having a significant impact on the number of patients waiting over 12 hours within our ED (emergency department) following a decision to admit.

“In addition, it is impacting on ambulance delays, since July ambulance handover delays of between 30 and 60 minutes have increased from an average of just over 200 per month to 380 per month.

“More concerning are the delays over 60 minutes which were averaging at 50 per month and increased to 272 in September and are currently at 225 for October.

“Work continues with our system partners to create capacity within alternative community settings.”