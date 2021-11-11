Patients handed ear plugs due to noisy building works at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The hospital has apologised to patients, visitors and staff for loud noise levels caused by construction of its new £13 million urgent care centre.

Dubbed the 'Emergency Village', the Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) unit is expected to overhaul urgent care at the Vic.

Integrated Health Projects (IHP), who are building the state-of-the-art care centre, are set to pour the next concrete slab for Level 2 of the new building today.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospital has apologised to patients, visitors and staff for loud noise levels caused by construction of its new £13 million critical care centre

They successfully completed the roof pour on Monday (November 8), "with very little disruption to services", said the hospital trust.

But hospital bosses say today's pour might be "slightly noisier" due to it being closer to the urgent care wards in the existing Emergency Department.

The work is expected to continue into the evening but should be finished by 10pm.

Dubbed the 'Emergency Village', the Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) development is expected to overhaul urgent care at the Vic

A hospital spokesman said: "Please note that this floor may be slightly noisier due to its proximity to the existing building’s occupied floors.

"The noise element mainly occurs after the concrete has been poured and allowed to set as it will then need to be power floated. This involves a certain amount of noise.

"Once this process starts it cannot be stopped. It is hoped that IHP will be finished by 10pm, but dependant on the weather, this time might have to be extended."

Signs warning about the works have been created for the nearby wards and ear plugs are available for those affected by the noise, said the hospital.

A spokesman added: "We sincerely apologise for this inconvenience. Please contact the Patient Experience team if the building work is disrupting your, or a loved one’s rest."

What do we know about the Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) development?

The new unit will operate from 8am to midnight with the last referral being taken up to 9pm. On arrival at the new location, patients will be registered, triaged and have a preliminary assessment by a senior decision maker.

Any treatment, procedures or diagnostics required will be carried out and patients discharged or booked in for a follow up appointment.

The main aim of the same dayemergency care model is to rapidly assess and treat patients in the same day and avoid unnecessary admission and long waits in A&E.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.