Blackpool and Fylde College art students who have created a 'Park Scene' mural in the grounds of The Harbour Hospital

Students from Blackpool School of Arts used their artistic flair to create the stunning mural for patients at the mental health hospital to enjoy.

The students carried out the project as part of their studies on the year-long Foundation in Art and Design course at the college, which aims to teach them a broad range of art and design skills and techniques.

A close working relationship has been built up between the college and The Harbour to provide students with valuable work experience whilst also preparing them for degree-level education and future employment in the art and design sector.

The brief was to create a painted scene that would feature in the outside space of one of the wards, which specialises in the care of older people. They were consulted and came up with the ‘Park Scene’ idea.

Tracey Eastham, a senior tutor in the subject at Blackpool and The Fylde College, said: “I am very proud of our students in completing this huge mural over only 4 mornings. They worked to the specifications of the clients and came up with the design themselves.

“I am delighted with the commitment that our students have shown in undertaking this project and their determination to create something lasting that will help to add to the comfort of services users at the hospital for many years.”