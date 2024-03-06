Over 1,200 people received emergency food support in Blackpool
In 2023 volunteers at The Salvation Army in Blackpool, located on Raikes Parade, prepared and packed emergency food parcels for 1,243 people providing crucial food support to people facing poverty and families on low incomes and tight budgets in a time of crisis.
Differing from a food bank, the emergency food project works to plug the gap of people needing urgent food support in the days before they can access a food bank; people may be waiting on a food bank referral, or the local food bank might be closed. A food parcel is then provided with basic food supplies, enough for up to three days.
Captain Naomi Clifton, church leader of The Salvation Army in Blackpool said: “An emergency food parcel provides a vital source of support for people who just can’t make ends meet and have no other avenue for help at that time, but need to ensure their basic needs are met.
“We have seen referrals to our emergency food project increase year on year in recent times and last year’s figure was indicative of the troubling times that people are living in. Sadly, with no signs of things picking up for the majority of people in poverty within our community, we are expecting demand this year to continue at an alarming rate.
“Our ethos is heart to God, hand to man; providing a service to people in the community who are struggling, but we simply couldn’t do this without the generous donations from members of the local community and the amazing team of volunteers who give their time and dedication to help others. We are truly grateful for all the support we receive.”
For anyone wishing to donate food supplies, a drop off point is located within the church and community centre on Raikes Parade. For people wishing to access the emergency food parcel service, a referral is required which can be obtained through calling the church directly on 01253 626114 or one of its partner organisations including Citizens Advice, job centres, local schools, health visitors and GPs.
The Salvation Army also has a Just Giving page, dedicated specifically to its work in Blackpool which can be found at www.justgiving.com/the-salvation-army-blackpool and whilst all donations are welcome people are encouraged to donate only what they can afford.