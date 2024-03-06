Over 1,200 people received emergency food support in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In 2023 volunteers at The Salvation Army in Blackpool, located on Raikes Parade, prepared and packed emergency food parcels for 1,243 people providing crucial food support to people facing poverty and families on low incomes and tight budgets in a time of crisis.

Differing from a food bank, the emergency food project works to plug the gap of people needing urgent food support in the days before they can access a food bank; people may be waiting on a food bank referral, or the local food bank might be closed. A food parcel is then provided with basic food supplies, enough for up to three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Naomi Clifton, church leader of The Salvation Army in Blackpool said: “An emergency food parcel provides a vital source of support for people who just can’t make ends meet and have no other avenue for help at that time, but need to ensure their basic needs are met.

The Salvation Army in Blackpool supported over 1,000 people with emergency food

“We have seen referrals to our emergency food project increase year on year in recent times and last year’s figure was indicative of the troubling times that people are living in. Sadly, with no signs of things picking up for the majority of people in poverty within our community, we are expecting demand this year to continue at an alarming rate.

“Our ethos is heart to God, hand to man; providing a service to people in the community who are struggling, but we simply couldn’t do this without the generous donations from members of the local community and the amazing team of volunteers who give their time and dedication to help others. We are truly grateful for all the support we receive.”

For anyone wishing to donate food supplies, a drop off point is located within the church and community centre on Raikes Parade. For people wishing to access the emergency food parcel service, a referral is required which can be obtained through calling the church directly on 01253 626114 or one of its partner organisations including Citizens Advice, job centres, local schools, health visitors and GPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad