NHS launches new Dementia Diagnosis Drive as Covid meant many diagnoses were missed

Care home residents will be assessed for the condition by specialist nurses and other healthcare professionals as 14 new pilot schemes are to be rolled out by NHS England across the country, backed by £900,000.

During the pandemic, the number of people diagnosed with dementia reduced by more than 28,000 with the isolation of the elderly meaning family members and others had less chance to spot that their loved one may have dementia.

In a new dementia drive, the NHS through GPs and local hospitals will seek out care home residents who do not have a dementia diagnosis and ensure they are given full face-to-face assessments. The clinician will review a person’s use of anti-psychotic medication and speak to the resident’s loved ones to determine whether they have dementia. A diagnosis helps NHS and care home staff manage people’s condition better and ensures they are not prescribed unnecessary medication.

NHS England is giving £900,000 to launch two Dementia Diagnosis pilot schemes in each of England’s seven regions following a successful trial in Norfolk.

Professor Alistair Burns, NHS England’s national clinical director for dementia, said: “The NHS is determined to ensure those who developed dementia during the pandemic are given a diagnosis as it will open up doors to further support for people and their families who suffer from this heart-breaking disease.

