NHS dentist shortage sees patients going to A&E with toothache 'as they have nowhere else to turn to'

A shortage of NHS dentists is being blamed for scores of Blackpool residents needing to attend A&E to get help with bad toothache.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Figures show 90 people went to A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital (BVH) last year due to dental decay.

The data, revealed by research of NHS figures by the Labour Party, shows in 2022/23 70 patients were seen in the emergency department at BVH with a dental abscess caused by tooth decay, and 20 with dental cavities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the country last year, 67,000 patients attended emergency departments with tooth decay.

Many people have been forced to visit A&E due to sore teeth

Labour has pledged it will recruit more dentists as part of measures to provide better access to dental appointments, if it gets into power.

Chris Webb, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Blackpool South, said: “Millions of people are being denied an appointment with an NHS dentist when they need it.

“At Blackpool Victoria Hospital patients are being forced into A&E with tooth decay, as they have nowhere else to turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour will rescue NHS dentistry from this crisis, so people can get an appointment when they need one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will provide 700,000 more appointments a year to those in the most urgent need and recruit more dentists to areas with the worst shortages.”

NHS Dental Activity for adults in Blackpool shows 35 per cent of adults in the town received NHS dental care in the 24 months to June 2022, compared to just over 37 per cent nationally. (From the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment for Blackpool)

Almost a quarter (24.4 per cent) of activity was for complex and urgent treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures also show 31 per cent of five-year-olds were suffering dental decay (2021/22) compared to nearly 24 per cent nationally.

Labour has pledged to invest £111m a year in improvements which include funding NHS dental practices to provide 700,000 more urgent appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incentives would be provided to encourage NHS dentists in areas most in need, and supervised toothbrushing in schools would be introduced for three to five-year- olds, targeted at the areas with highest childhood tooth decay.

The Government says it is investing £3bn into delivering NHS dentistry with reforms including increasing the amount of money practices receive for high-need patients.