The NHS in the North West is urging people to continue to come forward for care and use services wisely during industrial action by resident doctors starting today.

The five-day walk out by resident doctors, from 7am today to 7am on Wednesday, July 30 marks the twelfth strike from resident doctors since March 2023, resulting in 49 days of disruption to NHS services.

During these strikes, all other NHS staff (including consultants and other specialist doctors) will still be working, and the focus of the NHS will be on ensuring as many services as possible continue to operate safely.

Dr Michael Gregory, Regional Medical Director for NHS England in the North West, said: “This period of industrial action will create significant challenges for the NHS and it is vital the public know how they can access the care they need during that time.

“It’s important that people use NHS 111 online (111.nhs.uk) as their first port of call for all non-urgent health needs, as well as use their local GP practice and community pharmacies as usual.

“Urgent and emergency care services remain open during the industrial action period and people should call 999 or attend the accident and emergency department in the event of a life or limb threatening emergency.”

We know from previous strikes that there will be significant disruption to patient appointments as a result of the strikes. There may be fewer doctors working during this time and they will need to prioritise life saving care. The NHS will do its best to only cancel appointments where it is necessary.

Dr Michael Gregory continued: “I would urge people to please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action.

“I’d like to thank the public for their continued support and our NHS staff who are going above and beyond to maintain safe patient services during this challenging period.”

The NHS is also asking the public to play their part during industrial action by looking after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

For non emergency medical care call the NHS patientline on 111.