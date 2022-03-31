Blackpool women are invited to an open morning for a new domestic abuse support group.

The drop-in session is between 9 – 11am at the Freedom Centre, Church Street, on Friday 8th April 2022.

Visitors can see what’s on offer – including pilates, inspirational talks and ‘here and now’ therapy sessions.

Photo credit: Priscilla Du Preez, UnSplash

They will also be offering an 11-week educational program to help people learn about abusive relationships and the harmful effects it has on victims and their children.

Group organiser, Molly Couch, said: “It’s open to all women who have been through domestic violence or are in an abusive relationship. Come along for a chat, a brew and cake and find out what we’re about.”

Molly wants the group to empower women and show them a positive way forward – she’s calling for any female entrepreneurs who have survived domestic abuse to give motivational talks.

She added: “Sometimes people in this situation will struggle to see there’s a different life out there, so having these women come in and do talks and show that they’ve been through it and come out the other side to show you can change your life.”

The group is being run through Horizon – a charity that also offers drug, alcohol and sexual health support in Blackpool. But there is no need for referral – anyone can drop-in.