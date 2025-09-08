New support in Blackpool for people living with secondary breast cancer

Leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now, is launching a new service in Blackpool for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer.

The new ‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group will bring together people with secondary breast cancer to talk, listen and learn with others who understand the challenges the diagnosis can bring, in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The free monthly group is launching on Thursday, September 18, at The Imperial Hotel and will run at the same location on the third Thursday of every month between 11am and 1pm.

Each session will be facilitated by a trained counsellor, and every few months there will be longer sessions offering the chance for attendees to hear from an expert speaker on topics such as treatment side effects, fatigue, and clinical trials.

It’s estimated that over 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer (also called metastatic, advanced, or stage 4 cancer) in the UK. The disease occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, liver, lung, or brain. While secondary breast cancer can be treated, it cannot currently be cured.

Kate Lawson, services coordinator, secondary breast cancer, at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We’re delighted to be launching this invaluable support service to help us be there for more people living with secondary breast cancer in Blackpool.

“We understand the many challenges and uncertainties that a secondary breast cancer diagnosis can bring and how isolating it can feel. This new group will offer a friendly and welcoming space, where people can share their thoughts with others who understand, and access the vital information and support they need to help them feel less alone.

“If anyone has any questions, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or call 0345 077 1893.”

If you’d like to come along to the group in Blackpool, you can register online at breastcancernow.org/living-with-blackpool or call Breast Cancer Now on 0345 077 1893.