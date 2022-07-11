New keepsake storybook to help Blackpool expectant parents to bond with their unborn baby

The new book entitled ‘Hello in There, Little One’ includes a memory book that parents-to-be can fill out and personalise during their pregnancy, and ideas for bonding activities.

It also includes a Blackpool-themed story they can read to their unborn baby about the world they will discover together.

The book has been developed with advice from Tracy Greenwood, Specialist Health Visitor for Perinatal and Infant Mental Health, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “We wanted to create something that encourages and reassures mums and dads-to-be that they are often starting to build these important bonds with their unborn baby through everyday activities, without even realising it.”

“Building a relationship with baby depends on getting to know them and it’s a journey that begins in pregnancy and develops throughout life."

The story is designed to help them picture being out and about in Blackpool, and is illustrated with pictures like walking along the promenade and playing on the beach.

Over 280 books have already been distributed since it was released in June. It has been given out to expectant parents through midwives, health visitors and Blackpool’s antenatal service Baby Steps.

It’s part of a scheme run by Blackpool Better Start.

The book is designed to help make the experience of becoming a parent as easy as possible, and also includes a list of where to go for help and support on the Fylde coast.

Clare Law, Director of the Centre for Early Child Development, said: ““Reaction from parents and our local maternity professionals and has been fabulous and we are excited that this will be an on-going resource for parents-to-be in Blackpool to enjoy.