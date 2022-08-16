The new unit includes 16 single patient rooms to be used by those who previously used the hospital’s high dependency and intensive care facilities.
1. Critical Care Unit Emergency Village 05.JPG
The new critical care unit will be a dedicated ward replacing the existing HDU and ICU wards, offering round the clock care for the hospital’s most vulnerable patients. Patients will be cared for in individual spaces that can sealed to prevent infection spreading, and the unit also has three specialist isolation rooms.
Photo: Blackpool Victoria Hospital
2. Critical Care Unit Emergency Village 01.JPG
Steve Christian, deputy Chief Executive at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust, said: “This new integrated critical care unit is a tribute to the years and months of planning and design from colleagues, patients and teams across the Trust.
Photo: Blackpool Victoria Hospital
3. Critical Care Unit Emergency Village 04.JPG
“We now have a brand new facility which is modern, spacious, bright and beautiful, allowing our amazing critical care colleagues to focus on providing the very best of care to some of our poorliest patients.”
Photo: Blackpool Victoria Hospital
4. Critical Care Unit Emergency Village 03.JPG
Natalie Hudson, chief operating officer, said: “The new critical care unit will benefit both patients and their families across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre providing a first-class environment for patients to receive specialist care and to recover.
Photo: Blackpool Victoria Hospital