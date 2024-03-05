New boss announced at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals which includes Blackpool Vic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new chief executive has been appointed to run hospitals in Blackpool and the Fylde coast following the retirement of Trish Armstrong-Child.

Maggie Oldham, whose track record includes turning around a poorly performing trust, has been appointed interim chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.The role will see her take charge of Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Clifton Hospital in St Annes.

She is currently deputy chief executive and chief of recovery and transformation at the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) and has more than 40 years of experience working in health care. The trust said she brought in quality improvements at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust during four years spent there, and is also a previous chief executive of Mid-Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Interim chair of the Blackpool Trust James Wilkie said: “I am delighted we will be welcoming Maggie to Blackpool Teaching Hospitals. I am confident she will bring the skills and expertise we need to continue to deliver transformation across the trust and improvements that matter to local people.”

Blackpool's outgoing chief executive Trish Armstrong-Child, who joined the hospital in September 2021, is retiring after 35 years in the NHS.

Her achievements include beginning to deliver the trust’s five-year strategy in summer 2022 which has seen capital investments including a new £13m emergency village, critical care unit and same day emergency care (SDEC) facility at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

She said she was inspired to become a nurse by her mum who was a healthcare assistant in a nursing home. Her career went on to include senior roles at hospitals in Bolton, Liverpool and Southport and she was recognised in 2019 with the award of an MBE for services to nursing in the New Year’s Honours list.

Interim chair of the trust James Wilkie said: “There will be time before Trish leaves us to more formally recognise and celebrate her contribution to both Blackpool and the wider NHS but I want to say congratulations on reaching this milestone in her life and career and thank you for everything she has achieved.”