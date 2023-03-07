News you can trust since 1873
National No Smoking Day: If you gave up smoking for one year this is how you could spend the money instead in Lancashire

It’s No Smoking Day on Wednesday (March 8) – an annual awareness day when smokers are encouraged to ditch their habit.

By Jon Peake
2 hours ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 4:27pm

As well as the obvious health benefits to giving up smoking, you could save a small fortune.

If you smoke 20 cigarettes a day at an average of £12.50 per pack, you would save more than £4,500 over the course of a year.

Here are just some of the things you could do with that money instead in our fine county.

In fact, you could do them all and still have a bit of change!

Below are 6 ways you could spend the money you'd save by giving up smoking for a year

1. 6 ways you could spend the money you'd save by giving up smoking for a year

Below are 6 ways you could spend the money you'd save by giving up smoking for a year

Photo: Google/Adobe Stock

2. Spend 4 nights at luxurious Northcote in Langho

Price for 2 people (July 1-5) £2,192. Langho's Northcote provides guests with luxurious lodgings on the outskirts of the Ribble Valley. Visitors can indulge in the Michelin-starred restaurant, which features menus crafted by renowned chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen. Many rooms feature a private balcony or terrace. Executive Chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen oversees Northcote's Michelin-starred restaurant, which serves classic dishes with a contemporary twist using only the finest locally sourced ingredients. Guests can choose from the a la carte menu, four or six-course tasting menus, seasonal lunch menu, or afternoon tea. For a truly unique dining experience, the Chef's Table located in the kitchen offers an intimate view of the kitchen operations through floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Rated as 'superb' by customers, Northcote is one of the best places to stay in the county.

Photo: Google

3. Enjoy a break at Hedgerow Luxury Glamping in Gisburn

Price for 3-night weekend break for 2 people (summer) £645. The Bluebell is a luxurious glamping pod that offers an exclusive experience. It is the ultimate in deluxe glamping. This opulent pod boasts a super-king-sized bed and an expansive covered patio area. This private botanical oasis features a large heated seating area and a hot tub to elevate your relaxation to new heights. The pod offers secure WiFi, a high-quality Bluetooth speaker system, FreeSat TV with satellite channels, ample plug and USB charging ports, and underfloor heating throughout to ensure that you are always comfortable.

Photo: FB

4. Enjoy a Spa Break at Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green

Price for 2 people (July 17-20) £834. Enjoy an adult-only escape in more than 100 acres of beautiful Lancashire countryside. This package includes luxury accommodation, two hours in the aqua thermal journey on arrival, £35 per person dinner allocation, full English Breakfast, and a one hour aqua thermal journey on departure.

Photo: Google

Lancashire