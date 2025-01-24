Mum’s Incredible transformation after losing her baby weight and more!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While she was pregnant, Gemma from Blackpool, Lancashire enjoyed all the high-cal food she loved – but it did not stop after nine months... Gemma is living her best life, looking amazing and feeling on top of the world! You would never believe she had struggled with a weight problem, after having her children.

As with a lot of new mums, she brushed thoughts of herself aside and threw herself intolooking after her new daughter and being the best mum and wife she could be. It wasduring a holiday to America, that she found it hard to keep up and when she saw photos,she hardly recognised herself. After her second child, she found herself crippled withback pain and was finding it hard to keep up with her young children.She was exhausted all the time, she desperately wanted to do something about it. Shehated the style of clothes she was wearing to cover up and felt so much older than herage.

She knew she wanted to change but with the barrage of quick fix diets and weightloss drugs that are all in the media, she was not sure which way to turn.50% of UK adults say they have put off even trying to lose weight, with more than one infive having delayed losing weight for three years or more without acting and four in tenadults having thought about losing weight every week without ever acting.In the past, Gemma had tried shakes, supplements and other weight loss plans withlittle or no success and if they had worked in the short term, Gemma was not able tomaintain the weight loss. She had joined another Slimming World group but not beenable to stay to group as it didn’t fit into her schedule, so again she wasn’t able tomaintain any weight loss.

A new study has shown that joining Slimming World, canquickly restore self-belief, self-confidence and self-determination. Before joiningSlimming World, only 40 % of people believed they could lose weight, but after just onesession, this rose to 97%.Gemma wanted a lasting change and to break the cycle of yo-yo dieting in a healthyway. Gemma says“Honestly, I didn’t think that I would have the willpower to be able to do it. I thought thatif I joined a group with others in the same boat as me, I could get the support I needed.My best friend had lost 5 stone on Slimming World so I knew if you put the effort in, itcould work.

"I wanted to get healthier for my kids and I wanted to improve my self-confidence.”

Feeling determined, she found a group that fit into her schedule so she could stay togroup and get the support she needed. Pushing any nerves aside, she joined her firstsession at the Thursday morning Layton group with Amanda Ashford and quickly felt atease in the warm and friendly atmosphere. Gemma felt a switch take place and likemany slimmers who took part in the recent Slimming World research, Gemma left withthe belief that she could lose weight and more committed to her weight loss journey.Gemma had the confidence that she could lose the weight and get to the weight shewanted to be and felt more confident to manage things that had previously got in herway.

Dr Jemma Donovan PhD, Slimming World’s Research Manager says, “This January,those feelings of doubt, fear and hopelessness could easily lead people to look atweight loss drugs as a silver bullet, however unless they get effective support to makelasting changes to their eating and activity habits, they’re very likely to regain the weightonce they stop the medication, and they’re far less likely to experience the sense ofpersonal achievement and the increased self- worth that comes with knowing you’re incontrol in the long term.”

Gemma loves her group that she attends each week and says“I love the support from my consultant, and I love that there is no shame or humiliation.I’ve made friends and I genuinely walk out each week fired up and confident with a planof action for the following week. I love that I can eat real food, the foods I love.

Nothing isoff limits if I keep the high calorie foods in moderation. I can still have a social life andenjoy meals out with my friends and family.”Gemma describes how she now prefers healthier options and with her husband’ssupport and help, they have cut down on alcohol. They are also building healthier habitsfor their children. She admits that previously they would enjoy takeaways 3 times aweek and would use shop bought jars of sauces, full fat mayonnaise and white breadwith lashings of butter or cheese for convenience.

She easily made healthy swaps tomore nutritious and lower calorie ‘fakeaways’ and meals that the whole family couldenjoy such as Spaghetti Bolognese and Chicken Tikka Masala.With latest research making grim reading, showing children living with obesity areapproximately five times more likely to become adults living with obesity, and this is thefirst generation where children will pre-decease their parents because of weight relatedproblems.

The nation is in a fight for weight loss.The family are very active and regularly support their support when he plays weeklyfootball for a local youth team. Gemma has also recently embraced exercise, has joineda gym and started weight training.“

At our Slimming World Christmas party I wore a red trouser suit in a size 8 and feltamazing. I feel proud that I’ve lost nearly 2 ½ stone and with the Slim for Lifeprogramme, I feel confident that I will keep up the healthy habits and maintain my dream weight forever.