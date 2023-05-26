News you can trust since 1873
MP Scott Benton holds his second Older Person's advice fair at Blackpool FC

From buses to ballet, cancer care to community action – there was a myriad of information being shared at the Older Person’s Fair held at Blackpool Football Club.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 26th May 2023, 15:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:14 BST

It was the second time the event had been organised by Blackpool South MP Scott Benton.

He said: “We have a variety of different groups, community interest groups and organisations such as Blackpool Council and the police.

“The purpose of the event is to offer advice and groups of interest to retired people or those approaching retirement and it’s great to welcome so many people here today.”

Karen Airnes-Little and Nicola Ellis from Macmillan Cancer SupportKaren Airnes-Little and Nicola Ellis from Macmillan Cancer Support
Among those getting their message across about the services they provide were community workers who provide support across the whole Fylde Coast on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Nicola Ellis said: “A lot of people don’t know we exist unless they hear about us from the clinical teams at the hospital, so we’re here today to promote our service and tell the community about what we offer.

“We’re not nurses but our role in the community is to provide emotional and practical support.”

For those needing assistance in getting out and about, Sophie Bell, who is manager of the council-run community bus service Rideability was on hand to give out information.

Zoe Roney and Sophie Bell from RideabilityZoe Roney and Sophie Bell from Rideability
She said: “We offer door-to-door community transport for things such as supermarket shopping, but we also offer additional trips such as to Bury Market or Barton Grange so it’s social as well.

“I’m surprised about how many people don’t know about our services so I’m sure we’ll get more members today, and it has been a great event for getting information across to people.

“There is a lot of interest in the extra trips as a lot of people don’t want to drive.”

Meanwhile for those wanting to get their dancing shoes on the team from Silver Swans was chatting to people about ballet classes for older learners.

Carol Whiteside, Sarnai Byambadorj, Sue Shuttleworth and Diane Brookfield from Silver Swans.Carol Whiteside, Sarnai Byambadorj, Sue Shuttleworth and Diane Brookfield from Silver Swans.
Teacher Sarnai Byambadorj said: “We’re here for anyone who wants to join us, and our classes are specifically designed for older learners whatever their age or ability.

“Dance is great for retaining balance and movement.”

Mr Benton said he planned to hold another Older People’s Advice and Information Fair in the autumn.

Related topics:Blackpool CouncilMacmillan Cancer Support