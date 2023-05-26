MP Scott Benton holds his second Older Person's advice fair at Blackpool FC

It was the second time the event had been organised by Blackpool South MP Scott Benton.

He said: “We have a variety of different groups, community interest groups and organisations such as Blackpool Council and the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The purpose of the event is to offer advice and groups of interest to retired people or those approaching retirement and it’s great to welcome so many people here today.”

Karen Airnes-Little and Nicola Ellis from Macmillan Cancer Support

Among those getting their message across about the services they provide were community workers who provide support across the whole Fylde Coast on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Nicola Ellis said: “A lot of people don’t know we exist unless they hear about us from the clinical teams at the hospital, so we’re here today to promote our service and tell the community about what we offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not nurses but our role in the community is to provide emotional and practical support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those needing assistance in getting out and about, Sophie Bell, who is manager of the council-run community bus service Rideability was on hand to give out information.

Zoe Roney and Sophie Bell from Rideability

She said: “We offer door-to-door community transport for things such as supermarket shopping, but we also offer additional trips such as to Bury Market or Barton Grange so it’s social as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m surprised about how many people don’t know about our services so I’m sure we’ll get more members today, and it has been a great event for getting information across to people.

“There is a lot of interest in the extra trips as a lot of people don’t want to drive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile for those wanting to get their dancing shoes on the team from Silver Swans was chatting to people about ballet classes for older learners.

Carol Whiteside, Sarnai Byambadorj, Sue Shuttleworth and Diane Brookfield from Silver Swans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teacher Sarnai Byambadorj said: “We’re here for anyone who wants to join us, and our classes are specifically designed for older learners whatever their age or ability.

“Dance is great for retaining balance and movement.”