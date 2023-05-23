News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

MP holding information fair for older people at Blackpool Football Club

An Older People’s Fair is being held on Friday May 26 to provide a one-stop shop for residents seeking advice on different issues.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:16 BST

The event at Blackpool Football Club between 10am and 2pm is free to attend and has been organised by Blackpool South MP Scott Benton.

He said: “The aim of the event is to bring together as many organisations as possible so people can access factual, practical and social support all in one place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is the second of these events I have organised - the first received good feedback from attendees.

The event is being held at Blackpool Football ClubThe event is being held at Blackpool Football Club
The event is being held at Blackpool Football Club
Most Popular

“These events are very informative for older people who may not be aware of some of the help, support and experiences that are available locally.

“Some of the organisations attending are Blackpool Council, Age UK, the police, Active Blackpool, churches and the National Trust to name but a few. I hope that having all these groups together will prove useful.”

Hide Ad

Pay and display parking is available in car parks E & F on Seasiders Way, opposite the venue (Free for Blue Badge holders) and the bus routes 5, 7 & 11 stop close by.

Hide Ad

Mr Benton added: “There is no need to register for this free event and I look forward to meeting many of you there.

“Many local charities, social groups and clubs have already signed up and there will be a range of stalls and activities. It is shaping up to be a very special event and would be ideal for people who have retired or are close to retiring.”

Related topics:Blackpool CouncilNational Trust