MP holding information fair for older people at Blackpool Football Club

The event at Blackpool Football Club between 10am and 2pm is free to attend and has been organised by Blackpool South MP Scott Benton.

He said: “The aim of the event is to bring together as many organisations as possible so people can access factual, practical and social support all in one place.

“This is the second of these events I have organised - the first received good feedback from attendees.

The event is being held at Blackpool Football Club

“These events are very informative for older people who may not be aware of some of the help, support and experiences that are available locally.

“Some of the organisations attending are Blackpool Council, Age UK, the police, Active Blackpool, churches and the National Trust to name but a few. I hope that having all these groups together will prove useful.”

Pay and display parking is available in car parks E & F on Seasiders Way, opposite the venue (Free for Blue Badge holders) and the bus routes 5, 7 & 11 stop close by.

Mr Benton added: “There is no need to register for this free event and I look forward to meeting many of you there.