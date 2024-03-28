Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New figures show deaths by suicide in Blackpool have fallen in recent times - with a variety of support now in place for people struggling with their mental health.

The figures were reported to a town hall meeting

Figures included in a report to the council's adult social care and health scrutiny committee show while overall across England there was a slight rise in the number of deaths by suicide between 2021 and 2022 (the last reporting period), Blackpool saw a small decrease.

Across Blackpool, the numbers reduced from 21 in 2021 to 19 in 2022 but the suicide rate remains higher than the national average. In the three years from 2020 to 2022, there were 61 deaths by suicide, a rate of 16.4 per 100,000 people compared to 10.3 per 100,000 across England.

A third of deaths were men and the highest number of deaths was in the 45 to 54 age group, with the lowest number in the under-25 age group.

An update on mental health provision for young men in response to a scrutiny review said more information was now being shared about those people most at risk.

Support includes -

A support worker, to help people aged between 18 and 25, is now in place, based at the Central Family Hub on Gorton Street.

A recommendation that peer support is recognised includes the provision of support through Elliot's Place. The sanctuary, based at the Empowerment Charity on Bispham Road, North Shore, is aimed at helping young men struggling with their mental health.

The report to the committee says: "Peer support is offered in creative ways, e.g. through regular activities, providing a safe space for young men to open up."

Elliot’s Place has recently received funding through a successful bid for the Department of Health and Social Care’s National Suicide Prevention Grant Fund. Peer support is also available for those bereaved or affected by suicide through the council-funded Solace project, provided by Empowerment.